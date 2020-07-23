Colter Wall Is Restless and Broke in Cover of Fifties Ballad ‘Cowpoke’

Stan Jones wrote one of Western music’s signature songs, “Ghost Riders in the Sky.” But it’s another Jones composition, the restless “Cowpoke,” that Colter Wall interprets on his upcoming album, Western Swings & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs.

The song, originally cut back in 1951 by Elton Britt and the Skytoppers, romanticizes the wandering life of a cowboy, but makes sure to reveal some of the hardships, from loneliness to empty pockets. “I ain’t got a dime in these ol’ wore-out jeans/so I’ll stop eating steak and go back to beans,” the narrator laments.

Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs will be released August 28th and includes original material like “Talkin’ Prairie Boy” and “Houlihans at the Holiday Inn,” along with classics like “I Ride an Old Paint” and “Big Iron.” The LP is Wall’s third and the follow-up to 2018’s Songs of the Plains.

The Canadian-born troubadour recorded the album in Texas with Adam Odor (Mike and the Moonpies) at Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberley. In June, Wall released the title track, “Western Swing and Waltzes.”