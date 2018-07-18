Cole Swindell Plots Headlining All of It Tour

Late in 2017, Cole Swindell embarked on his first-ever headlining tour, dubbed the Reason to Drink tour, following years of supporting superstars Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney, among others. As he prepares to release his third album later this summer, Swindell will venture out on another headlining trek to perform his new music for fans.

The All of It Tour, named for Swindell’s forthcoming album, casts off in St. Louis, Missouri on August 17th, the same day All of It is released to the public and mere hours after Swindell plays the NBC Citi Concert Series on Today that morning. Spanning six total shows, the trek will make stops in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, giving fans in those areas the first live performances of Swindell’s new songs. Members of Swindell’s fan club the Down Home Crew will have early access to tickets, which will include a CD or download of All of It with each purchase.

Until mid-August, Swindell is busy playing festivals and fairs, including the Watershed Festival at the Gorge in early August. All of It, which includes the sincere new single “Break Up in the End” as well as the fan tribute “The Ones Who Got Me Here,” will be released August 17th.

All of It Tour dates:

August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ the Ready Room

August 19 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

August 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ the Intersection

August 21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

August 22 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

August 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE