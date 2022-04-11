See Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson Risk Electrocution in CMT Awards Downpour

The producers of the CMT Music Awards have had their share of challenges to contend with this year, from the Grammys bumping them out of Las Vegas and back to Nashville, to co-host Kelsea Ballerini testing positive for Covid and being forced to emcee remotely from her home.

Add to that a downpour, one that hit just as Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson were taking the — outdoor – stage on Nashville’s Lower Broadway to perform their duet “Never Say Never.” This wasn’t just a spring shower, but an undeniable deluge, making for a potentially electrifying performance (and not in a good way).

But to their credit, Swindell and Wilson soldiered on, belting out their power ballad about that ex you just can’t quit with reckless abandon. Watch the video above to see what we mean; by song’s end, Swindell and Wilson are in the thick of it, rain pounding off the stage and their heads (at least Swindell had a hat) as they try to reach the finish line.

“Never Say Never,” written by Swindell with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, appears on Swindell’s latest album Stereotype. Wilson, meanwhile, released her major-label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, in 2021: It made Rolling Stone‘s list of the year’s best country and Americana albums.