Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch Team for 2018 Reason to Drink Another Tour

Less than a week ago, Cole Swindell announced a brief run of shows that he dubbed the All of It Tour, named in honor of the “Break Up in the End” singer’s forthcoming album. This week, Swindell has shared his plans for the rest of 2018, detailing a series of new dates for his Reason to Drink. . . Another Tour.

The trek updates the name of Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour – his first headlining trek that he began in February 2018. Upping the star power of this next leg of the tour will be guest Dustin Lynch, who released his latest album Current Mood in 2017 and enjoyed his fifth Number One song with that album’s lead single, “Small Town Boy.” Supporting them throughout the trek will be “Doin’ Fine” singer Lauren Alaina. The tour gets underway October 4th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and concludes December 14th in New Orleans, running for 25 shows in total.

Swindell, who’s quickly and quietly piled up 10 Number One country songs since debuting with “Chillin’ It” in 2013, will release his new album All of It on August 17th. His All of It Tour commences on release day, with numerous festival and fair appearances woven throughout. On September 8th, he’ll perform at the inaugural FGL Fest, playing to crowds assembling for the annual Brickyard 400 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reason to Drink. . . Another Tour dates:

Oct. 4 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Arena

Oct. 11 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 12 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Event Center

Oct. 13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

Oct. 19 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Center

Oct. 20 – New Braunfels, TX @ White Water Amphitheatre

Oct. 25 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

Oct. 26 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Oct. 27 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Events Center

Nov. 1 – San Jose, CA @ SJSU Event Center

Nov. 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

Nov. 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Nov. 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ the Armory

Nov. 9 – Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center

Nov. 10 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

Nov. 29 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Nov. 30 – Jackson, MS @ Mississippi Coliseum

Dec. 1 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

Dec. 6 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

Dec. 7 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

Dec. 8 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

Dec. 13 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

Dec. 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square