Cody Johnson Placed on Vocal Rest, Reschedules Three Shows

With news of his first Top 40 single still fresh and his major label debut LP just around the corner, Cody Johnson’s ascent has been put on a momentary hiatus with the postponement of three upcoming shows for vocal rest.

The Texas singer-songwriter made the announcement about the shows, all of which have been rescheduled for 2019, via social media. “Unfortunately due to doctor’s orders, Cody has been put on vocal rest for the next several days and will be unable to perform his tour dates that were scheduled in Atlanta, Knoxville and Greenville for this weekend,” his team wrote on Twitter. Originally scheduled for November 29th, the show at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse has been moved to March 21st, while the Knoxville, Tennessee, show at Cotton Eyed Joe’s previously slated for the following night shifts to March 2nd. Johnson’s December 1st show at Greenville, South Carolina’s Blindhorse Saloon will now take place later in spring on May 3rd.

Recently partnered with Warner Music Nashville for label services, the longtime independent artist — whose previous self-released album, Gotta Be Me, debuted at Number Two on the Billboard country chart — is gearing up release Ain’t Nothin’ to It on January 19th. The album’s lead single, “On My Way to You,” has climbed to Number 25, marking Johnson’s highest-charting mainstream country single to date.

Johnson’s new dates are as follows:

March 2 — Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eyed Joe

March 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 3 — Greenville, SC @ The Blindhorse Saloon