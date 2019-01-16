See Cody Johnson’s No-Frills ‘On My Way to You’ on ‘Today’

Cody Johnson made his debut on NBC’s Today show Wednesday morning with a stripped-down version of the romantic “On My Way to You,” backed by fiddle and acoustic guitar. In his pre-performance interview, Johnson noted the personal parallels in the song’s lyrics and the strengthening of his relationship with his wife and family, as well as his own remarkable professional journey as one of country music’s most successful indie artists of the past decade.

Johnson’s CoJo Music, now partnered with heavy-hitting major label Warner Music Nashville, will co-release his latest album, Ain’t Nothin’ to It on Friday, January 18th, having already reached over 25 million streams and sold nearly 240,000 track equivalents of the LP’s first single. His previous album, the self-released Gotta Be Me in 2016, reached Number Two on Billboard’s country album chart.

Asked to identify what makes a good country song, Johnson told the hosts, “For me, it’s authenticity. I don’t sing music I don’t believe in. Even if it’s a fun song it has to be real. If it doesn’t have that realism it’s kind of hard to sing for me.”

Ain’t Nothin’ to It is available for pre-order, accompanied by five instant-grat tracks songs available to download: “On My Way To You,” “Fenceposts,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Monday Morning Merle” and “Dear Rodeo.”