Cody Jinks Cancels Texas Concert Over ‘Threat of Violence’

Cody Jinks, the independent country singer who has built a rabid fan base with his straightforward lyricism and classic-country sound, canceled his concert slated for Saturday night in Nacogdoches, Texas, because of an unspecified “threat of violence.”

The Texas native announced the cancellation via a series of tweets two hours before the ticketed start time. According to Jinks, he and the band were loaded in and ready to play at the Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center.

“It’s with much regret & aggravation that we have to cancel the show in Nacogdoches, Texas tonight. We are here, set up, and ready, but we have been notified that there has been a threat of violence issued for tonight’s show,” he wrote.

“Local official along with federal officials are trying to track down the person who issued the threat, but haven’t just yet,” he continued. “So, in good conscience, my team and I have decided to postpone the show this evening in Nacogdoches.”

A rep for Jinks had no further comment. The Texas band Flatland Calvary were slated to open the concert.

According to KETK in Tyler, Texas, law enforcement said the threat was called in to the Expo Center on Saturday morning and referenced “doing violence during the concert.”

“The safety for our fans, friends, and staff is first and foremost,” Jinks tweeted. “I personally had family make long drives and paid for hotels so I understand any aggravation and frustration. We will make it up to you and keep you updated when we are able to reschedule the show.”

Jinks’ next concert is scheduled for November 7th in Albany, Georgia.

Earlier this month, Jinks released two albums, After the Fire on October 11th, and The Wanting on October 18th.

It's with much regret & aggravation that we have to cancel the show in Nacogdoches, Texas tonight. We are here, set up, and ready, but we have been notified that there has been a threat of violence issued for tonight’s show. Local & federal officials are handling. 1 of 3 — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) October 26, 2019

Local officials along with federal officials are trying to track down the person who issued the threat, but haven’t just yet. So, in good conscience, my team and I have decided to postpone the show this evening in Nacogdoches. 2 of 3 — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) October 26, 2019