Cody Jinks Announces New Album ‘After the Fire’

Cody Jinks follows up his 2018 album Lifers with the new independent LP After the Fire. Due October 11th, the album is the first to be released via the Texas songwriter’s own label, Late August Records.

A former thrash-metal singer, Jinks has become one of outlaw country’s most popular new stars, amassing a passionate base of fans who gravitate to his blue-collar brand of lived-in country music and his fierce DIY aesthetic. “I tried to play the game a long time ago, I tried to do the clean-cut thing,” Jinks told Rolling Stone last year of his indie approach. “I talked to some people who wanted to shelve me for a developmental deal, but it just wasn’t a route I could see myself going down. Too much hand tying.”

Jinks cut 10 new songs for After the Fire, including an updated version of “Think Like You Think,” which originally appeared on his 2008 debut Collector’s Item. On the day of the album’s release, he’s set to perform a show in Corpus Christi, Texas, and will also open concerts for Lynyrd Skynyrd in September.

After the Fire track list:

1. “After the Fire”

2. “Ain’t a Train”

3. “Yesterday Again”

4. “Tell Em What It’s Like”

5. “Think Like You Think”

6. “William and Wanda”

7. “One Good Decision”

8. “Dreamed With One”

9. “Someone to You”

10. “Tonedeaf Boogie”

Cody Jinks tour dates:

August 9 — Lewisburg, WV @ State Fair of West Virginia

August 10 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

August 14 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 15 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

August 16 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

August 20 — Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canaldside

August 21 —Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

August 23 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

August 25 — Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair

September 6 — Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock

September 7 — Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock

September 13 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

September 14 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

September 26 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 27 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

September 28 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

October 11 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

October 12 — Houston, TX @ Sam Houston Race Park

November 9 — St Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox