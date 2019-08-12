×
Cody Jinks Announces New Album ‘After the Fire’

Follow-up to country rebel’s 2018 album ‘Lifers’ arrives October 11th

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Cody Jinks

Indie country outlaw Cody Jinks will release his new album 'After the Fire' this October.

Greg Giannukos

Cody Jinks follows up his 2018 album Lifers with the new independent LP After the Fire. Due October 11th, the album is the first to be released via the Texas songwriter’s own label, Late August Records.

A former thrash-metal singer, Jinks has become one of outlaw country’s most popular new stars, amassing a passionate base of fans who gravitate to his blue-collar brand of lived-in country music and his fierce DIY aesthetic. “I tried to play the game a long time ago, I tried to do the clean-cut thing,” Jinks told Rolling Stone last year of his indie approach. “I talked to some people who wanted to shelve me for a developmental deal, but it just wasn’t a route I could see myself going down. Too much hand tying.”

Jinks cut 10 new songs for After the Fire, including an updated version of “Think Like You Think,” which originally appeared on his 2008 debut Collector’s Item. On the day of the album’s release, he’s set to perform a show in Corpus Christi, Texas, and will also open concerts for Lynyrd Skynyrd in September.

After the Fire track list:
1. “After the Fire”
2. “Ain’t a Train”
3. “Yesterday Again”
4. “Tell Em What It’s Like”
5. “Think Like You Think”
6. “William and Wanda”
7. “One Good Decision”
8. “Dreamed With One”
9. “Someone to You”
10. “Tonedeaf Boogie”

Cody Jinks tour dates:
August 9 — Lewisburg, WV @ State Fair of West Virginia
August 10 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
August 14 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
August 15 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
August 16 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
August 20 — Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canaldside
August 21  —Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
August 23  — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
August 25 — Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair
September 6 — Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock
September 7 — Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock
September 13 —  Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
September 14 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
September 26 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 27 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
September 28  — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
October 11 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater
October 12  — Houston, TX @ Sam Houston Race Park
November 9 — St Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox

Cody Jinks

