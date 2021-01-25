CMT’s Next Women of Country: Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer Among 2021 Class

CMT has announced the group of performers who will make up its “Next Women of Country” class of 2021, in continuation of the network’s ongoing efforts to champion female talent. The names were revealed during an episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown and include Ashland Craft, Brittney Spencer, Chapel Hart, Hannah Dasher, Harper Grae, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, Reyna Roberts, Sacha, and Tenille Arts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the newest class of CMT’s Next Women of Country,” Leslie Fram, CMT Senior VP, Music and Talent, said in a release. “These artists represent the best of fresh new talent and the diversity of styles that country music has to offer.”

Notably, the 2021 class is one of CMT’s most diverse to date with three black solo performers in Spencer, Roberts, and Sacha, as well as the family trio Chapel Hart. Additional artists include LGBTQ-identified singer Grae, viral TikTok sensation Block, and the gritty-voiced Craft.

Since launching in 2013, CMT’s Next Women franchise has spotlighted artists including Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, and Ashley McBryde. Performers selected to participate receive institutional support in terms of video rotation on the channel and its related properties, as well as touring opportunities in pre-Covid times. This year, artists will be featured on the new CMT Equal Play channel on Pluto TV.