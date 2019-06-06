See Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile’s Gritty ‘Delta Dawn’ at CMT Music Awards

On Wednesday, Tanya Tucker released the new song “The Wheels of Laredo,” the first taste of her upcoming album While I’m Livin’, which was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Later the same day at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, Tucker was joined by Carlile, Jennings and an all-star group of country women for Tucker’s immortal “Delta Dawn.”

With an a capella intro by Tucker, Carlile and brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth, the group launched into the 1972 hit, written by Alex Harvey and Larry Collins. Upon hearing Tucker’s still strong, gritty voice, the crowd cheered with excitement. After Grammy winner Carlile sang a verse, they were joined by multiple generations of country women, including RaeLynn, Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Deana Carter and Carly Pearce, all harmonizing with the country legend and getting a standing ovation.

Tucker’s first album of all original material since 2003, While I’m Livin’ features 10 tracks, most of which were penned by Carlile with her bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. Additionally, the album includes a new recording of Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin’s “The House That Built Me,” a chart-topping hit in 2010 for Miranda Lambert.

While I’m Livin’ will be released August 23rd, after which Tucker is set to perform during the annual AmericanaFest in Nashville.