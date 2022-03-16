Kane Brown Leads 2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 2022 CMT Awards were announced on Wednesday, and singer Kane Brown leads all artsits with four total nods. The annual fan-voted event will take place Monday, April 11 and air live for the first time on CBS.

Brown’s multiple nominations include his single “One Mississippi,” which is up for Video of the Year as well as Male Video of the Year. Additionally, Brown snagged a CMT Performance of the Year nod for his take on Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses” at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year Show.

Other performers with multiple nominations include Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland, and Cody Johnson. Ballerini, Johnson, and Guyton will all compete for Video of the Year, while Breland’s “Cross Country” earned him a spot in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category.

The show’s top prize for Video of the Year is a crowded category with 12 total nominees in its first round, ranging from Kacey Musgraves’ “Justified” and Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” with Chris Stapleton to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s duet “If I Didn’t Love You” and Luke Combs’ “Forever After All.”

There is also a new category for CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year this year, recognizing outstanding performances on CMT’s digital properties during the last year. Those nominees include Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner, and Lainey Wilson.

Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. The 2022 CMT Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and be available for streaming live on Paramount+.

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees:

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justfied”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses” (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, & Breland – “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Limetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)