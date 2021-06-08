2021 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, Who’s Nominated

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After last year’s show was delayed from its usual June date to October because of the pandemic, the 2021 CMT Music Awards get back in their Nashville groove. From the hosts and the nominees to the presenters and performers, here’s all you need to know to watch CMT’s annual celebration of country music videos.

When Are the CMT Music Awards?

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are Wednesday, June 9th. The show is broadcast with live and taped segments from Nashville.

How Can I Watch the CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Awards air June 9th at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia. The show airs on tape delay on the West Coast.

Will the CMT Awards Be Available for Streaming?

The CMT Awards will stream on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s streaming service, both live and on demand. Sign up for a free trial here to get access to Paramount+ in time for the show. The free trial offer lets you stream the CMT Awards online free. You can also download the Paramount+ app to stream the CMT Awards live on your phone, tablet or connected TV.

Who’s Hosting the CMT Music Awards?

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini co-host this year’s CMT Music Awards. This marks Brown’s second time as host, after emceeing the 2020 show with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

Who’s Nominated at the CMT Music Awards?

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are the top nominees with four apiece. Other nominees include Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, and Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price.

Who’s Nominated for Video of the Year?

The six nominees for the top prize of Video of the Year are Carrie Underwood and John Legend for “Hallelujah”; Elle King and Miranda Lambert for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”; Kane Brown for “Worldwide Beautiful”; Keith Urban and Pink for “One Too Many”; Kelsea Ballerini for “Hole in the Bottle”; and Kenny Chesney for “Knowing You.”

How Can I Vote for the CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Awards are the only entirely fan-voted award show in country music. Voting remains open for Video of the Year, with the current six nominees winnowed down to a final three on Wednesday morning. Fans can then vote for the winner on Twitter by using special hashtags for each artist. The winner will be announced live during the show.

Who Is Receiving the Equal Play Award?

Linda Martell, the first black female solo artist to perform on the Grand Ole Opry and who became an inspiration for future black performers in country music, will receive the CMT Equal Play Award. Mickey Guyton will present the award to Martell, who will be honored by Rissi Palmer, Darius Rucker, Rhiannon Giddens, Carrie Underwood, and last year’s inaugural recipient of the Equal Play Award, Jennifer Nettles.

Who’s Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

The performance lineup is heavy on collaborations: Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. will perform together, as will Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton; Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe; Breland and Mickey Guyton; Carrie Underwood and NeedtoBreathe; Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley; Chris Young and Kane Brown; and Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein from LANY. Solo performers include Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett.

Who’s Presenting at the CMT Music Awards?

Michael Strahan, Trace Adkins, Brett Young, Busy Philipps, Carly Pearce, Iliza Shlesinger, and Little Big Town are among the personalities presenting awards.

What Are the CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Music Awards are like the country cousin of the MTV Video Music Awards and recognize the year’s best country music videos and performances.

Why Isn’t Maren Morris Performing at the CMT Awards?

Maren Morris is one of the night’s most nominated artists and was originally scheduled to perform with JP Saxe, but had to drop out. “Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Awards on Wednesday,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!” Gabby Barrett, who is nominated for Female Video of the Year also won’t be appearing on the CMT Awards because of “personal circumstances,” she said on Instagram.