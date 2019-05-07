CMT Music Awards 2019: Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris Among Top Nominees

It’s a four-way tie for most nominations at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, as Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band each garnered three nods. The nominations were announced by “Closer to You” singer Carly Pearce this morning on NBC’s Today.

Morris’ uplifting 2019 single “Girl” earned the singer-songwriter nominations for Video of the Year as well as Female Video of the Year. Additionally, her friendship with Brandi Carlile earned a third nomination for their performance of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from the CMT Artists of the Year event in 2018. Lambert’s “Keeper of the Flame” picked up a solo nomination for Female Video of the Year, but her Jason Aldean collaboration “Drowns the Whiskey” picked up another two. Brothers Osborne had similar results, getting two of their three nods by virtue of the Dierks Bentley collaboration “Burning Man” and one for Duo Video of the Year for “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).” The final five nominees for the Video of the Year category will be announced the morning of the show, with voting continuing taking place through the telecast.

Numerous others, including Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Eric Church and Carrie Underwood picked up more than one nominations. First-time nominees this year include Grammy winner Carlile, soul singer Leon Bridges (for his CMT Crossroads appearance with Combs) and Ashley McBryde (for Breakthrough Video of the Year).

Little Big Town, who picked up a single nomination for 2018’s “Summer Fever,” will host the 2019 CMT Music Awards. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 5th on CMT.

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

Male Video of the Year

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LoCash – “Feels Like A Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

Lanco – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In A Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT Performance of the Year

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)”

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)”