Little Big Town to Host 2019 CMT Music Awards

Little Big Town will return to host the annual CMT Music Awards for its 2019 edition, marking the second consecutive year of hosting for the quartet behind “The Daughters.” The fan-voted show takes place Wednesday, June 5th, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Nominations for the CMT Music Awards will be revealed Tuesday, May 7th, on NBC’s Today. Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will do the honors along with Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, and will also perform her current single “Closer to You.” The performance lineup for this year’s CMT show has yet to be announced.

When they first took the CMT reins in 2018, the harmony-singing group of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook succeeded a revolving cast of previous hosts that included Charles Esten, Erin Andrews, NFL star J. J. Watt, Kristen Bell, Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock. On 2018’s show, highlights included Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty,” Kelsea Ballerini’s stripped-down “I Hate Love Songs” and Dan + Shay’s enduring hit “Tequila.”

Tickets to the 2019 CMT Awards will be available for purchase beginning Saturday, May 11th, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The show will be broadcast live June 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET on CMT.