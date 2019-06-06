See Carrie Underwood Perform ‘Southbound’ at Nashville’s Parthenon

When Carrie Underwood previewed her new album Cry Pretty last summer, she did so with a lavish party at Nashville’s Parthenon. On Wednesday night, the country singer returned to the replica of the Greek temple in Centennial Park to perform her latest single, the bouncy “Southbound,” for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

Billed as one of the CMT Music Awards’ biggest productions to date, the performance of the Cry Pretty track found Underwood singing her party jam beneath the towering columns of the Parthenon.

Underwood, who won Video of the Year for “Cry Pretty” and Female Video of the Year for “Love Wins,” is currently on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. She’ll perform Friday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville as part of CMA Fest and resume her tour with two dates in Canada next week.

Originally constructed in 1897 for the Tennessee Centennial Exposition, the Parthenon was rebuilt in the 1920s and stands as a curious landmark in Music City, where it houses an art museum and a gilded statue of Athena. It also played a pivotal role in Robert Altman’s 1975 film Nashville.