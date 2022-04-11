CMT Music Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The CMT Music Awards — country’s version of MTV’s VMAs, to the uninitiated — celebrated the best country videos of the year during a three-hour show on Monday night. Held at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium and airing live for the first time on CBS, the CMT Awards handed out trophies in eight categories as voted on by fans. Here’s the complete list of winners.

Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justfied”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You” – WINNER

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” – WINNER

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses” (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, & Breland – “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions) – WINNER

Jon Pardi – “On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Limetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)