Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight to Sing Together at 2021 CMT Music Awards

On Tuesday, CMT announced the first group of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, set to air Wednesday, June 9th, at 8 p.m. ET on the cable network.

The initial lineup includes a handful of all-star collaborative performances that pair contemporary country artists with musical legends and new faces alike. Those include multiple nominee Mickey Guyton singing with soul/R&B icon Gladys Knight, duo Brothers Osborne joining their “Burning Man” collaborator Dierks Bentley, and Maren Morris with her “Line by Line” duet partner JP Saxe. Also performing at this year’s awards will be Miranda Lambert with her Marfa Tapes cohorts Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, plus Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Lambert and Morris are tied for the most CMT Awards nominations this year with four apiece, including Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year, while Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, and Little Big Town all have three nods apiece. Fan voting for the awards is open now through June 1st at 3 p.m. ET. on CMT’s website. The Video of the Year field will be winnowed down from 14 to five on June 1st, with the top three nominees announced June 8th. Fans choose the winner via social media voting during the broadcast.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Ballerini and Brown, will air from Nashville on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, and TV Land.