Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde to Receive Special Honors at CMT Artists of the Year

Reba McEntire and Ashley McBryde will be presented with special honors at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year event, which celebrates its 10th year on October 16th.

McEntire, who released the album Stronger Than the Truth earlier in 2019, will be presented with the Artist of a Lifetime honor for her award-winning, multi-decade career in country music. With 16 ACM awards, 6 CMA awards, and 3 Grammys to her credit, McEntire is still going strong, serving as host of the ACM Awards for the last two years and pitching in to co-host the 2019 CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

McBryde, meanwhile, will be honored with the Breakout Artist of the Year award at the CMT event. The Arkansas native is already off to a fantastic start, having released her major label debut album Girl Going Nowhere in 2018 and won a CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year in 2019 for a live performance of her album’s autobiographical title track. More recently, McBryde released “One Night Standards,” the lead single from her upcoming second album.

In addition to these awards, the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year will celebrate the music and milestones of five artists who have been at the top in the past year, including Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett. The musical lineup — typically, peer artists paying tribute to the honorees — has yet to be fully revealed, but will include a remote performance by Underwood from her Cleveland, Ohio, tour stop.