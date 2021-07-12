 CMA Summer Jam: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to Perform in Nashville - Rolling Stone
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Set for ‘CMA Summer Jam’ Concert

With its flagship CMA Fest canceled this summer, the Country Music Association announces two nights of performances by Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and more

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the performers at the 2021 CMA Summer Jam, a two-night concert series in Nashville.

Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Nearly 20 country music stars will perform over two nights in Nashville later this month as part of CMA Summer Jam, a concert series produced by the Country Music Association that will be taped for broadcast at a later date on ABC. The CMA’s flagship summertime festival, CMA Fest, was canceled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set for July 27th and 28th, CMA Summer Jam includes nine performers each night. Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Dwight Yoakam, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, and Lainey Wilson anchor Night One. Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Jon Pardi, and Gabby Barrett make up the Night Two lineup. (Additional performances will be taped at venues around Nashville.)

Tickets to the nightly shows begin at $70, with a portion of the proceeds devoted to the CMA Foundation. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 14th, at 10 a.m. CT.

The Country Music Association announced the cancellation of the 2021 CMA Fest in March. “After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021. We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect,” the organization said in a statement. Less than 40 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.

CMA Fest is slated to return to Nashville June 9th through 12th, 2022.

