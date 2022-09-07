Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominees, Morgan Wallen Gets Entertainer Nod

“Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson, who scored her first Number One hit in 2021, is the leading nominee at the 2022 CMA Awards. The full list of nominees for the Country Music Association’s centerpiece show, set to take place Nov. 9 in Nashville, was announced Wednesday morning.

Wilson’s strong debut effort, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, and her hit collaborations earned her first-time nods in six categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year (for Cole Swindell’s “Never Say Never”). Wilson also scored a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, where she’ll compete against Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert.

Pearce and McBryde each earned five nominations, all in the same categories, including Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for their collab “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Shane McAnally also picked up five nominations, for production work and songwriting including “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Midland’s “Longneck Way to Go,” and Old Dominion’s Time, Tequila & Therapy. Chris Stapleton also got five nominations, including one for Entertainer of the Year.

Taylor Swift, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, picked up her first CMA nomination since 2017 with a Music Video of the Year nod for “I Bet You Think About Me.” The “From the Vault” song appears on Red (Taylor’s Version) and features vocals from Chris Stapleton. Actress Blake Lively, who directed the clip, scored her first CMA nomination.

Other multiple nominees include Cody Johnson, Josh Osborne, Luke Combs, Hardy, Lambert, and Underwood.

Along with Stapleton, the Entertainer of the Year field include Combs, who took home the night’s top prize in 2021 after Stapleton cleaned up in several other categories, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen — whose controversies from early 2021 appear to be all but forgotten.

The 56th CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, Nov. 9, on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion

Song of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” recorded by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Never Wanted to Be that Girl,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Sand in My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Things a Man Oughta Know,” recorded by Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Beers on Me,” Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson