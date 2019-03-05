CMA Fest 2019: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to Perform

CMA Fest will return to Nashville for its 48th year in early June, with musical performances and fan-oriented experiences taking place at numerous locations across downtown Nashville. The music continues through every evening with concerts at Nissan Stadium, which will feature Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley in this year’s lineup.

Also slated to take the stage at Nissan Stadium are Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. It isn’t specified whether Pistol Annies will be a part of Lambert’s set, as is the case at this year’s Watershed Festival. The nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are a ticketed event, and limited passes are still available for purchase at CMAfest.com.

Additionally, an impressive range of artists — many of them newly emerging — will perform during the daytime on the Chevy Riverfront Stage, including Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen and Ashley McBryde. Other performers set for the Riverfront Stage include A Thousand Horses, Devin Dawson, Danielle Bradbery, Mason Ramsey, Cassdee Pope, Michael Ray and Runaway June.

Elsewhere, the Budweiser Forever Country Stage will showcase hit performers from across several decades, including Joe Diffie, Ty Herndon, Lonestar, Lorrie Morgan, Ricky Skaggs and Mark Willis. Both the Forever Country Stage and the Riverfront Stage are free and open to the public.

CMA Fest runs Thursday, June 6th, through Sunday, June 9th, in Nashville. Proceeds from ticket sales help benefit the CMA Foundation and its goal of funding music education programs in the United States.