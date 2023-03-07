Eric Church, Hardy, and Miranda Lambert Set for CMA Fest 2023

CMA Fest is planning to pull out all the stops for its 50th anniversary celebration this June. The long-running country-music event returns to Nashville June 8-11, with performances at Nissan Stadium from artists including Eric Church, Hardy, and Miranda Lambert highlighting the weekend.

A daily lineup is available online for the Nissan Stadium shows, which boast an impressive array of stars. Other performers include Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, and Keith Urban. Additionally, a special spotlight stage at Nissan Stadium will feature up-and-coming artists including Hailey Whitters, Ian Munsick, Dalton Dover, and RVSHVD. Surprise performers are frequently added to these shows. Trending Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Footage Dump Delivers the Sloppy Propaganda Kevin McCarthy Wanted Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media, Says Her Heart Has Been 'Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber Drama U2 at the Crossroads: Inside the Band's Ambitious Reinvention for 2023 Texas Republican Introduces Bill Calling for Vote on Secession

The concerts at Nissan Stadium require purchase of a weekend pass or single-night ticket, but CMA Fest also offers a ton of free music during the daytime. Four outdoor stages located around downtown Nashville will include performances by some of the hottest new talent like Ingrid Andress, Breland, Dillon Carmichael, Chapel Hart, Elvie Shane, Caylee Hammack, and Jackson Dean. Beloved veterans will also play these stages, including Pam Tillis, Shenandoah, and Mark Wills. Lainey Wilson will put in double duty, playing a daytime showcase in addition to her stadium performance.

A limited number of four-night passes to Nissan Stadium are on sale, but fans can also purchase single-night tickets to the stadium beginning Tuesday, March 7, at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can buy passes to access Fan Fair X in Music City Center for meet-and-greet opportunities and special performances. Additional artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.