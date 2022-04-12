 CMA Fest 2022 Lineup: Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, and Luke Combs - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

CMA Fest Returns From Covid Hiatus With Luke Combs, Alan Jackson, and Carrie Underwood

Canceled for the past two years, Nashville’s country-music festival announces its 2022 lineup

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luke CombsLuke Combs

Luke Combs will perform at Nissan Stadium curing CMA Fest 2022.

Zack Massey*

Following two years of cancellation due to the pandemic, CMA Fest will officially return to downtown Nashville in June 2022. The four-day event set for June 9 through 12 announced its initial lineup on Tuesday, with themainstage performers at Nissan Stadium including Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, and Luke Combs.

Additional artists set to perform at the stadium include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Russell Dickerson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band. A release notes that more performers may be added to the lineup between now and June.

While the stadium performances are ticketed events, CMA Fest also presents a heap of free daytime programming around downtown Nashville between stages on the Cumberland River, Walk of Fame Park, outside Bridgestone Arena, and more. Ingrid Andress, Ryan Hurd, Elvie Shane, Brittney Spencer, Larry Fleet, Kidd G, Breland, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Matt Stell, Madeline Edwards, Ashland Craft, Caitlyn Smith, and Hailey Whitters are all listed as performers across the various stages.

Limited four-day passes and single night tickets to this year’s event are now available at cmafest.com. Lineups for the nightly concerts at Ascend Amphitheater and Fan Fair X events at Music City Center will be announced soon.

In This Article: CMA Music Festival

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.