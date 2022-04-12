CMA Fest Returns From Covid Hiatus With Luke Combs, Alan Jackson, and Carrie Underwood

Following two years of cancellation due to the pandemic, CMA Fest will officially return to downtown Nashville in June 2022. The four-day event set for June 9 through 12 announced its initial lineup on Tuesday, with themainstage performers at Nissan Stadium including Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, and Luke Combs.

Additional artists set to perform at the stadium include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Russell Dickerson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band. A release notes that more performers may be added to the lineup between now and June.

While the stadium performances are ticketed events, CMA Fest also presents a heap of free daytime programming around downtown Nashville between stages on the Cumberland River, Walk of Fame Park, outside Bridgestone Arena, and more. Ingrid Andress, Ryan Hurd, Elvie Shane, Brittney Spencer, Larry Fleet, Kidd G, Breland, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Matt Stell, Madeline Edwards, Ashland Craft, Caitlyn Smith, and Hailey Whitters are all listed as performers across the various stages.

Limited four-day passes and single night tickets to this year’s event are now available at cmafest.com. Lineups for the nightly concerts at Ascend Amphitheater and Fan Fair X events at Music City Center will be announced soon.