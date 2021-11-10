 Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Perform at 2021 CMA Awards - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Travis Scott's Attorney Rebukes 'Inconsistent Messages' in Astroworld Investigation
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Respect star and country hero team up for medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine”

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Hudson, CMA Awards

Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton gave a show-stopping performance of "Night Life" and "You Are My Sunshine" at the 2021 CMA Awards.

John Shearer/GettyImages

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.”

Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal runs. Stapleton joined in behind Hudson on guitar.

After a brief interlude, the second half of the performance featured Stapleton’s smoldering take on “You Are My Sunshine,” which he and wife Morgane recorded for Dave Cobb’s multi-artist Southern Family project. Hudson chimed in with some soaring ad libs of her own before the song shifted from a blues shuffle to a full gallop.

Stapleton began the evening tied with Eric Church for the event’s most nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (which he won), and Male Vocalist of the Year. He’s currently headlining shows on his All-American Road Show tour, including a pair of Nashville dates Dec. 10 and 11.

Earlier in the CMA Awards show, Stapleton and a string section performed his song “Cold,” off his CMA Album of the Year winner Starting Over.

In This Article: Aretha Franklin, Chris Stapleton, CMA Awards, Jennifer Hudson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.