Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert to Perform at the 2020 CMA Awards

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Gabby Barrett are among the initial group of performers announced for the 2020 CMA Awards. The annual event will bring numerous country artists together in one room for the first time this year when it airs live Wednesday, November 11th, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“I Hope” singer Barrett, twice-nominated this year, will be joined by Charlie Puth for a rendition of her breakout hit. Leading nominee Lambert is set to sing “Settling Down,” while multi-nominated Combs will deliver “Cold as You.” Additional performers include Eric Church (“Hell of a View”), Rascal Flatts (“Bless the Broken Road”), Florida Georgia Line (“Long Live”), Ashley McBryde (“One Night Standards”), and Maren Morris (“The Bones”).

Several unique collaborations are also on tap, as Thomas Rhett will team up with new co-host Reba McEntire, Lady A’s Hillary Scott, and Chris Tomlin for a version of his Musical Event of the Year contender “Be a Light.” The trio Lady A will back up the show’s incoming co-host Darius Rucker on his new release “Beers & Sunshine.” Additionally, McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to deliver a tribute performance together. Additional performers will be announced ahead of the show.

This marks an unusual year for the CMA Awards, which is going audience-free in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, this year’s ceremony will be held at Music City Center instead of its usual home at Bridgestone Arena.