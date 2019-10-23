CMA Awards 2019: Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church Set to Perform

The 53rd annual CMA Awards will feature performances from some of country’s biggest stars, the usual crossover collaborations, and at least one bona fide icon. The initial lineup for the show, which airs live on November 13th, includes Dolly Parton, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert.

Country Music Hall of Fame member and suddenly-everywhere Parton will be joined by Christian music artists For King & Country and Zach Williams for a medley performance of “God Only Knows,” “There Was Jesus” and an as-yet-unreleased new Parton song called “Faith.” Chris Stapleton, who became an instant sensation at the 2015 CMA Awards after a knockout showcase with Justin Timberlake, will get another collaborative spot this year when he sings the duet “Love Me Anyway” with Pink.

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Church is set to sing “Some of It,” while Lambert will perform “It All Comes Out in the Wash” from her new album Wildcard. Additional performers include fellow Entertainer of the Year nominee Keith Urban, nominations leader Maren Morris, and 2018 CMA New Artist of the Year Luke Combs.

Carrie Underwood, recently endorsed by Lambert to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year prize, will perform “Drinking Alone” in addition to hosting the show alongside guest hosts Reba McEntire and Parton. For her performance, McEntire will reprise her classic “Fancy.”

The 53rd annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 13th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.