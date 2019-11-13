CMA Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

A video for a track from 2018’s CMA Album of the Year and 2019’s biggest crossover collaboration are early winners at the 2019 CMA Awards. In a segment on Good Morning America, Kacey Musgraves’ stylish clip for “Rainbow” was named Music Video of the Year, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ record-breaking remix of “Old Town Road” was named Musical Event of the Year. The 53rd annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville this evening at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs

“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves – WINNER

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – WINNER

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells