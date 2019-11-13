CMA Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

A video for a track from 2018’s CMA Album of the Year and 2019’s biggest crossover collaboration are early winners at the 2019 CMA Awards. In a segment on Good Morning America, Kacey Musgraves’ stylish clip for “Rainbow” was named Music Video of the Year, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ record-breaking remix of “Old Town Road” was named Musical Event of the Year. The 53rd annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville this evening at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs
“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves – WINNER
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – WINNER
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells