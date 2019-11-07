CMA Awards 2019: Carrie Underwood, Highwomen Set for All-Star Opening Performance

With the superstar trio of Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood co-hosting next week’s CMA Awards telecast, the night’s festivities are already set to make history. The newly announced opening performance of the show adds another historic element with the co-hosts teaming with two generations of women in country music to perform a wide-ranging medley of iconic country songs. Taking the stage throughout the one-of-a-kind performance alongside Parton, McEntire and Underwood will be Tanya Tucker, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Jennifer Nettles and supergroup the Highwomen – Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Also teased as one of the night’s most buzzworthy collaborations is the performance of “an iconic CMA Song of the Year and CMA Single of the Year,” that brings together Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Runaway June for a segment which will also feature a special appearance by multiple-CMA-award-winning group Little Big Town.

Previously announced performances include another from Ballerini, Dierks Bentley in collaboration with Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson joined by John Osborne, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton with For King & Country and Zach Williams, Pink and Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, the sole female nominee in the Entertainer of the Year category.

During the telecast, songwriting legend Kris Kristofferson will also be celebrated as the 2019 recipient of the recently announced Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13th, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.