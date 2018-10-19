CMA Awards 2018: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan to Perform

Superstar award-winners and multi-nominated fan favorites are among the first performers announced for next month’s 52nd annual CMA Awards.

Past CMA Entertainers of the Year Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban, along with four-time Female Vocalist trophy winner Carrie Underwood, who co-hosts the ceremony with Brad Paisley for the 11th time, are all set to take the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena during the live telecast.

Kelsea Ballerini, who was honored earlier this week as one of the CMT Artists of the Year, will also perform as she vies for Female Vocalist honors for the fourth time. Rounding out the initial lineup are duo Dan + Shay, whose three nods for 2018 include first-time mentions in the Single and Music Video of the Year categories for “Tequila,” for which the duo’s Dan Smyers also earned a Song of the Year nomination as co-writer of their breakthrough hit. Dan + Shay are also up for Vocal Duo of the Year, marking their fifth time in that category. Vocal Group of the Year nominees Old Dominion, who recently released the single “Make It Sweet” from an upcoming album, will also perform.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks, and it would be difficult to imagine the star-studded night proceeding without the participation of this year’s most-nominated artist: Chris Stapleton. With nods in Single and Song of the Year for “Broken Halos,” his first Number One song as an artist at country radio, as well as nods for Entertainer, Album (From A Room: Volume 2) and Male Vocalist, Stapleton’s five nominations outpaced all artists, including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett, among others.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 14th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.