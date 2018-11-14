CMA Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Hours ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards telecast, two of the winners have already been announced on Good Morning America.

David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney’s collaboration “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which reached Number One in June — only the second of “Dust on the Bottle” singer Murphy’s career — was named Musical Event of the Year, beating out the record-breaking “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line. This marks the first-ever CMA win for Murphy, and Chesney’s 10th to date. Additionally, Thomas Rhett’s cinematic clip for “Marry Me,” directed by TK McKamy, was named Music Video of the Year.

The rest of the winners will be revealed during the CMA Awards broadcast this evening, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET. on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett – WINNER

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney – WINNER

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, dobro

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Dann Huff, guitar

Mac McAnally, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar