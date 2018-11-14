Rolling Stone
CMA Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

From Entertainer of the Year to New Artist, here are the winners of the 52nd CMAs

CMA Award Winners 2018, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett's "Marry Me" has won the CMA Award for Video of the Year.

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hours ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards telecast, two of the winners have already been announced on Good Morning America.

David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney’s collaboration “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which reached Number One in June — only the second of “Dust on the Bottle” singer Murphy’s career — was named Musical Event of the Year, beating out the record-breaking “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line. This marks the first-ever CMA win for Murphy, and Chesney’s 10th to date. Additionally, Thomas Rhett’s cinematic clip for “Marry Me,” directed by TK McKamy, was named Music Video of the Year.

The rest of the winners will be revealed during the CMA Awards broadcast this evening, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET. on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett – WINNER
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney – WINNER
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, dobro
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Dann Huff, guitar
Mac McAnally, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar

