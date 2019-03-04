Clint Black, Trace Adkins Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Clint Black will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1989 album Killin’ Time with a summer tour, and on Monday the neo-traditionalist country singer added to his itinerary with the announcement of another trek: a co-headlining run with Trace Adkins.

Dubbed the Hits. Hats. History. Tour, the venture unites the Class of ’89 alum Black with the early-Aughts hitmaker Adkins. Nineties stars Terri Clark and John Berry, along with Craig Campbell, will appear on select dates.

Know for his classic-country voice, Black has scored hits like “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” “When My Ship Comes In” and “When I Said I Do,” with his wife Lisa Hartman Black. Adkins, who has woven in an acting career with his role as an entertainer, boasts radio staples like “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Songs About Me.”

Here are the dates of Black and Adkins’ co-headlining tour:

May 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

May 3 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee River Jam^

May 4 –Sugar Hill, GA @ The Bowl*

May 5 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre*

June 6 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre <

June 8 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Amphitheatre<

June 9 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheatre<

August 8 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre<

August 9– Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park <

* withJohn Berry

^ with Craig Campbell

< with Terri Clark

Clint Black’s Still…Killin’ Time tour dates:

March 8 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

March 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino KC Star Pavilion

March 15 – Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre

March 16 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

March 22 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

March 23 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

March 24 – Naples, FL @ Hayes Hall

March 29 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

March 30 – Rising Sun, IN @ Rising Star Casino Resort

March 31 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts

April 12 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

April 26 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

April 27 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

May 3 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee River Jam

June 20 – Manhattan, KS @ Country Stampede

June 21 – Dubuque, IA @ America’s River Festival

June 23 – Chicago, IL @ Country LakeShake Festival

July 20 – @ Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 24 – Helena, MT @ Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

August 23 – Mitchell, SD @ Corn Palace Festival

September 7 – Eldon, MO @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard

September 26 – Minot, ND @ Norsk Hostfest

October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater