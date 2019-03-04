Clint Black, Trace Adkins Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Clint Black will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1989 album Killin’ Time with a summer tour, and on Monday the neo-traditionalist country singer added to his itinerary with the announcement of another trek: a co-headlining run with Trace Adkins.
Dubbed the Hits. Hats. History. Tour, the venture unites the Class of ’89 alum Black with the early-Aughts hitmaker Adkins. Nineties stars Terri Clark and John Berry, along with Craig Campbell, will appear on select dates.
Know for his classic-country voice, Black has scored hits like “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” “When My Ship Comes In” and “When I Said I Do,” with his wife Lisa Hartman Black. Adkins, who has woven in an acting career with his role as an entertainer, boasts radio staples like “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Songs About Me.”
Here are the dates of Black and Adkins’ co-headlining tour:
May 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*
May 3 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee River Jam^
May 4 –Sugar Hill, GA @ The Bowl*
May 5 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre*
June 6 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre <
June 8 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Amphitheatre<
June 9 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheatre<
August 8 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre<
August 9– Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park <
* withJohn Berry
^ with Craig Campbell
< with Terri Clark
Clint Black’s Still…Killin’ Time tour dates:
March 8 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
March 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino KC Star Pavilion
March 15 – Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre
March 16 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
March 22 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
March 23 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre
March 24 – Naples, FL @ Hayes Hall
March 29 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
March 30 – Rising Sun, IN @ Rising Star Casino Resort
March 31 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts
April 12 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury
April 26 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
April 27 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
May 3 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee River Jam
June 20 – Manhattan, KS @ Country Stampede
June 21 – Dubuque, IA @ America’s River Festival
June 23 – Chicago, IL @ Country LakeShake Festival
July 20 – @ Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 24 – Helena, MT @ Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds
August 23 – Mitchell, SD @ Corn Palace Festival
September 7 – Eldon, MO @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard
September 26 – Minot, ND @ Norsk Hostfest
October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater