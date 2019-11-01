Clint Black Teams With Dierks Bentley, Cody Jinks for All-Star Collaboration ‘This Old House’

With the release of a new single and video for “This Old House,” singer Clint Black pays homage to the Grand Ole Opry, which he joined in 1991. The new clip offers a rare glimpse backstage at the Opry House and features archival footage of Opry legends including Minnie Pearl and the Opry’s founder and first announcer, the “Solemn Old Judge,” George D. Hay.

“This Old House” also spotlights Black’s fellow Opry members Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, and Steve Wariner, as well as country compatriots Cody Jinks, Sara Evans, and Michael Ray. The song’s lyrics reflect not only the legacy of the Grand Ole Opry but of any building which is made home not in its physical structure but by the people who inhabit it. As Black roams the hallways and dressing rooms of the 45-year-old Opry House, the photos lining the walls literally come to life with vintage glimpses of numerous country legends, from Reba McEntire and Dottie West to Bill Monroe and the Oak Ridge Boys.

“This Old House” is taken from Black’s forthcoming album, Still Killin’ Time, set for release November 8th. The LP includes eight live recordings of classic Black hits, including “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time” and “Like the Rain,” as well as a pair of studio cuts: “This Old House” and “No One Here For Me.” Both songs were considered for Black’s 1989 debut album Killin’ Time but never recorded at the time it was released.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of “This Old House” will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which has helped support members of the country music community for more than 50 years.