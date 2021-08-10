Lyft Driver Who Attacked Country Singer Clare Dunn Arrested

A Nashville rideshare driver has been arrested for misdemeanor assault after allegedly attacking country singer-guitarist Clare Dunn.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested Albert Boakye, 46, Monday night on grounds that he had attacked and injured the “Tuxedo” singer during a Lyft ride to her home in the early hours of June 26th.

According to an arrest warrant issued Monday, Boakye picked Dunn up in downtown Nashville at 12:30 a.m. on June 26th and then got into an argument with the singer after missing a turn to her home. He abruptly stopped the car and opened the passenger door to pull Dunn out by her shirt, then grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground before leaving. Dunn was left with facial injuries and bruises, which she documented online.

“This has been hell,” Dunn told People magazine in her first interview about the encounter. “I don’t want anyone else to go through it. Even if it just can keep one girl or one guy from going through this … he knew what he was doing. He hit ‘complete the ride’ after it was done.”

Dunn’s alleged attacker was found by using information from her phone’s app and through a subpoena issued to the rideshare company Lyft to get the rest of the driver’s information. A check of his driver’s license number confirmed that it was the same person from Dunn’s rideshare app.

Dunn’s representatives did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

On Friday, Dunn will drop her new EP In This Kind of Light, which includes the recently released single “Holding Out for a Cowboy.”