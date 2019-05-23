×
Rolling Stone
See Clare Bowen’s Mystical New ‘Let It Rain’ Video

‘Nashville’ star embraces her scares on first offering from self-titled debut album

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Clare Bowen embraces her scars in the new video for “Let It Rain,” the first track to be released from the Nashville star’s upcoming self-titled debut album.

Directed by Bowen with Tyler Barksdale, the video depicts the Australian native in a disheveled, confused state and in a bar among several other people — including her husband Brandon Robert Young — dealing with their own assorted crises. What appears to be grime all over Bowen’s body is more like metaphorical imperfections, things she may not like about herself or emotional wounds, but it all turns out to radiate a kind of contagious beauty. In the clip, the people around her begin to see their own lives in a new light.

The mid-tempo tune, which Bowen co-wrote with Young, producer Josh Kaufman and Wyatt Durrette, also has a slightly spiritual element with its suggestion of cleansing oneself of troubles. Clare Bowen, produced by Josh Kaufman, also features an appearance by former Nashville music producer Buddy Miller on “Tide Rolls In” as well as songs by Lori McKenna and Nathan Chapman.

The album will officially be released July 12th and Bowen will support it with a brief tour that gets underway July 29th in New York.

