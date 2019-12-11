‘Opry Live,’ Elizabeth Cook Fishing Series Highlight Circle Network’s TV Lineup

The country music TV network Circle has announced its initial programming lineup. Live music, fan experiences, and interview series highlight the slate.

The centerpiece of Circle is Opry Live, a clip show of performances recorded onstage at the Grand Ole Opry that includes Opry legends, new singers, and guest artists. Live music is also the focus of two other prominent shows on Circle: Bluebird Café Sessions takes fans inside the historic Bluebird Café, where songwriters perform their personal tales in the hope of getting discovered; and Phil Vassar’s Songs From the Cellar finds host Vassar performing, visiting, and drinking wine with guests like Kelsea Ballerini and Hunter Hayes.

Americana songwriter and ubiquitous Grand Ole Opry performer (though not an official member) Elizabeth Cook also gets her own series. Titled Upstream, the show finds Cook interviewing artists like Cam and Shooter Jennings at a different fishing hole each week. Outdoorsman Craig Morgan also ventures into the wild in Craig’s World, a reality series that follows the country singer at home with his family and on tour.

Other Circle programs include the road-trip series Authentic America, lifestyle magazine Southern Weekend, and Better Half, which profiles the spouses of country singers, NASCAR drivers, and more as they carve their own path.

Circle debuts January 1st, 2020, and is available on Gray Television stations throughout 56 markets in the U.S. Although based in Nashville, Circle presently won’t air in the market. A streaming component will launch in the spring.