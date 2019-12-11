 Circle TV Network Lineup Announced: Opry Live, Elizabeth Cook Series - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Internal Emails Reveal How Stephen Miller Leads an Extremist Network to Push Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

‘Opry Live,’ Elizabeth Cook Fishing Series Highlight Circle Network’s TV Lineup

New country music and lifestyle network launches January 1st with 16 original programs, including Craig Morgan’s ‘Craig’s World’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Craig Morgan

Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan will star in his own show, 'Craig's World,' on the new Circle country-music and lifestyle network.

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shuttersto

The country music TV network Circle has announced its initial programming lineup. Live music, fan experiences, and interview series highlight the slate.

The centerpiece of Circle is Opry Live, a clip show of performances recorded onstage at the Grand Ole Opry that includes Opry legends, new singers, and guest artists. Live music is also the focus of two other prominent shows on Circle: Bluebird Café Sessions takes fans inside the historic Bluebird Café, where songwriters perform their personal tales in the hope of getting discovered; and Phil Vassar’s Songs From the Cellar finds host Vassar performing, visiting, and drinking wine with guests like Kelsea Ballerini and Hunter Hayes.

Americana songwriter and ubiquitous Grand Ole Opry performer (though not an official member) Elizabeth Cook also gets her own series. Titled Upstream, the show finds Cook interviewing artists like Cam and Shooter Jennings at a different fishing hole each week. Outdoorsman Craig Morgan also ventures into the wild in Craig’s World, a reality series that follows the country singer at home with his family and on tour.

Other Circle programs include the road-trip series Authentic America, lifestyle magazine Southern Weekend, and Better Half, which profiles the spouses of country singers, NASCAR drivers, and more as they carve their own path.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Circle debuts January 1st, 2020, and is available on Gray Television stations throughout 56 markets in the U.S. Although based in Nashville, Circle presently won’t air in the market. A streaming component will launch in the spring.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.