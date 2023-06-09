Christian Lopez Goes Back to ‘Harpers Ferry’ in a Dreamlike New Video

Christian Lopez recorded his just-released album Magdalena in self-imposed exile in a remote corner of New Mexico. But for his new video “Harpers Ferry,” the singer-songwriter-guitarist went home again.

A West Virginia native, Lopez would frequently visit nearby Harpers Ferry, a historic site in the U.S. Civil War and beyond, as a kid. When he returns now, for a video directed by his frequent collaborator Steve Jawn, Lopez has an evolved perspective on Harpers Ferry’s innate beauty. It’s a feeling we all have for places dear to us.

“I wrote this song about when I would bring my new wife to Harpers Ferry and how I’d witness her fall in love with it,” he says in a statement. “It was like me falling in love with it all over again. The feeling that Harpers Ferry gives you is one you wish you could carry around at all times.”

Lopez has been one to watch on the roots-music scene since the release of his 2017 album Red Arrow when he was just 22. Since then, he’s turned heads with synthy rock songs like “Say Goodbye” and a bare-bones cover of John Prine’s “That’s the Way the World Goes ‘Round.”

“As I get older, my only goal is leaving behind the purest form of what I can do and give,” Lopez says of Magdalena. “This album is just that.. no frills, no cowrites, no studio band, no compromises… Just me.”

Christian Lopez tour dates:

June 10 — Winchester, VA @ The Monument

June 15 — Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

June 16 — Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheater

June 28 — Weehawken, NJ @ Concerts On The Hudson

July 5 — Durham, NC @ Duke University ” Music In The Gardens”

July 9 — Bernalillo, NM @ Solaente Natural Plaster

Aug. 6 — Solvang, CA @ Lost Chord Guitars

Aug. 10 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Peppermint Club

Aug. 18 — Lake Oswego, OR @ The Barge on Lake Oswego

Sept. 17 — Nashville, TN @ The Bluebird Cafe

Oct. 4 — Asheville NC @ The Grey Eagle

Oct. 5 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Oct. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Oct. 13 — Amsterdam , Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome