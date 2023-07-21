Chris Young Draws Inspiration From David Bowie on ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’

Chris Young released a new single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” incorporating the signature guitar lick from David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel.” The track was co-produced by Young with Corey Crowder and Chris DeStefano and written by Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, and Josh Thompson. Bowie has been credited as an unlikely writer on the song, as well.

“When I first heard this song, I immediately connected with the groove and the lyrics with nods to so many things I can personally relate to,” Young said in a statement. “It made me think back to when I first got started playing country dive bars and it was the same kind of thing. I drove a beat-up truck to and from gigs where I played music hoping the audiences would relate… and if I’m being honest, hoping the girls would like it too.

He continued, “Young love and Saturday nights are things that just go together and this feels like one of those big summer songs where you just want to roll the windows down, crank up the volume, and just drive around to it.”

Young recorded “Young Love & Saturday Nights” at the newly-renovated Sony Music Publishing Studios Nashville, making Young the first major artist to record in the updated studio. The studio has previously been home to the creation of many iconic albums from artists like Brooks & Dunn, Tracy Lawrence, and Big & Rich.

“Young Love & Saturday Nights” follows Young’s recent single, “Looking For You.” His most recent LP, Famous Friends, a collaboration with Kane Brown, dropped in 2021. The album, the musician’s eighth full-length, featured Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny. It later scored the duo several ACM Award nominations, including for Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Event of the Year.