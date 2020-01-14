Chris Young Sets Dates for Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour

Chris Young has announced dates for an extensive spring and summer tour. Named for the singer’s new duet with Lauren Alaina, the Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 gets underway May 28th in Detroit.
With 29 shows currently scheduled, Young’s tour will crisscross the U.S., spending a solid portion of June out West before returning to the eastern half of the country for the remainder of the dates. This current spate of shows wraps on September 26th in Cincinnati, and Scotty McCreery and Peyton Smith will be along to support on all stops. Additionally, Young will hand-pick under-the-radar artists from the Next From Nashville initiative to open each week’s shows. Tickets for select dates will be on sale beginning January 24th.
Young also has plans to release his new album, the follow-up to 2017’s Losing Sleep, in 2020. That project will include “Town Ain’t Big Enough” as well as “Raised on Country,” and his current single, “Drowning.”
Chris Young — Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 dates:
May 28th — Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 29th — Indianapolis @ Ruoff Music Center
May 30th — Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 10th — Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheater
June 12th — Portland, Oregon @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 13th — Seattle @ White River Amphitheater
June 20th — Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 27th — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 28th — Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 9th — Cleveland @ Blossom Music Center
July 10th — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 11th — Darien Center, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24th — Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
July 25th — Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30th — Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 31st — Tuscaloosa, Alabama @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
August 1st — Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 13th — Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 14th — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 15th — Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 20th — St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21st — Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP
August 22nd — Dallas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 28th — Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
August 29th — Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 11th — Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 12th — Pittsburgh @ S&T Bank Music Park
September 25th — Atlanta @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 26th — Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center