Chris Young Sets Dates for Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour

Chris Young has announced dates for an extensive spring and summer tour. Named for the singer’s new duet with Lauren Alaina, the Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 gets underway May 28th in Detroit.

With 29 shows currently scheduled, Young’s tour will crisscross the U.S., spending a solid portion of June out West before returning to the eastern half of the country for the remainder of the dates. This current spate of shows wraps on September 26th in Cincinnati, and Scotty McCreery and Peyton Smith will be along to support on all stops. Additionally, Young will hand-pick under-the-radar artists from the Next From Nashville initiative to open each week’s shows. Tickets for select dates will be on sale beginning January 24th.

Young also has plans to release his new album, the follow-up to 2017’s Losing Sleep, in 2020. That project will include “Town Ain’t Big Enough” as well as “Raised on Country,” and his current single, “Drowning.”

Chris Young — Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 dates:

May 28th — Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 29th — Indianapolis @ Ruoff Music Center

May 30th — Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10th — Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheater

June 12th — Portland, Oregon @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13th — Seattle @ White River Amphitheater

June 20th — Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27th — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 28th — Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 9th — Cleveland @ Blossom Music Center

July 10th — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 11th — Darien Center, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24th — Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

July 25th — Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30th — Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 31st — Tuscaloosa, Alabama @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 1st — Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 13th — Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 14th — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 15th — Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 20th — St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21st — Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

August 22nd — Dallas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 28th — Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

August 29th — Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 11th — Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 12th — Pittsburgh @ S&T Bank Music Park

September 25th — Atlanta @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 26th — Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center