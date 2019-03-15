Watch Chris Young Take Over the Airwaves in New ‘Raised on Country’ Video

Chris Young has released a video to “Raised on Country,” his nostalgic Merle- and Willie-name-checking single released earlier this year. The throwback video features the Grand Ole Opry member performing the song within the sparse vocal booth of the legendary country music radio station WSM as he pays tribute to everyone from George Strait to Joe Diffie and quotes portions of Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee.”

Co-written with Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe, “Raised on Country,” which is expected to be included in Young’s yet-to-be announced next album, has already cracked the Top 30 of the Country Airplay charts. The video, in which Young’s radio station performance stirs up a debris storm that blows through the overloaded speakers playing it, was directed by Peter Zavadil and includes longtime Chris Young touring bandmates Kevin Collier and Ryan Haas.

“As a member of the Opry, I was honored to be allowed to film ‘Raised On Country’ in and around the WSM Radio Tower and the same airwaves where songs from my musical icons have played over the years,” Young says. “It was a long day and I had a lot of fun filming the video, even in the scenes where we had debris flying in our faces inside the studio.”

Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour begins May 16th in Alpharetta, Georgia.