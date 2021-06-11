Chris Young Previews New Album With Vulnerable ‘Rescue Me’

Chris Young has firmed up plans for his eighth studio album, Famous Friends. Named for Young’s CMT Award-winning collaborative track with Kane Brown, Famous Friends arrives August 6th and features the newly released single “Rescue Me.”

The midtempo “Rescue Me” was written by Young with Josh Hoge, Mark Holman, Matthew McGinn and Christian Davis Stalnecker and depicts a strong guy feeling extremely vulnerable as he gets down on one knee. “What’s a happy ending if I can’t get the girl/What’s it matter if I save the world?” he sings. The “rescue” he seeks is in the form of a “yes” answer.

Additionally, Famous Friends includes the previously released tracks “Raised on Country,” “Drowning,” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough” with Lauren Alaina, plus an appearance by Mitchell Tenpenny on “At the End of the Bar.” Young co-produced 13 of its 14 songs along with Corey Crowder, Chris DeStefano, and Mark Holman. Famous Friends is Young’s first full-length album since 2017’s Losing Sleep.

Young has a handful of tour dates on the calendar, including performances at California’s Boots in the Park series on June 18th and 19th.

Chris Young – Famous Friends track list