Chris Young, Lauren Alaina Duet on New Breakup Song ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’

Chris Young has a pretty solid track record when it comes to duets: his last two, “Think of You” with Cassadee Pope and “Sober Saturday Night” with Vince Gill, were both chart-topping hits. So expectations are high for his latest collaboration, “Town Ain’t Big Enough” with Lauren Alaina.

Like “Think of You,” it’s also a breakup anthem, with the Tennessee native and the Georgia-born Alaina — both of them reality show alums: Young was on Nashville Star, Alaina on American Idol— trying in vain to split their small town in half so as not to keep from running into the other. “Wish that we could draw a line through the city/cause seeing those two blue eyes so pretty/messes me up like it always does,” sings Young, while Alaina details her new routine for going out with friends: “I pray the whole time that I won’t see your smile.”

Young co-wrote the song with Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder, and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney (who lends background vocals), and it arrives ahead of his upcoming studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s Losing Sleep. “Town Ain’t Big Enough” follows his still-on-the-charts single “Raised on Country.”

Young will perform in Indianapolis this weekend on his Raised on Country Tour, with support from Chris Janson.