Chris Young, Kane Brown Celebrate Their Roots in New Song ‘Famous Friends’

Chris Young and Kane Brown team up for a new track that highlights the country singers’ real-life friendship and Tennessee roots. Titled “Famous Friends,” the track is Young’s latest release from an upcoming album project.

Written by Young with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder, the guitar-driven tune plays up both artists’ small-town bona fides with mentions of Rutherford and Hamilton counties — Young and Brown’s respective home areas. The basic idea is one of every person having a degree of small-town renown, with both Young and Brown praising a few of their pals’ accomplishments. “I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of,” both men sing in the chorus.

“This song is a piece of me, and it means a lot because it’s honest and it’s real-life. Plus, Kane and I are good friends and being able to have that history together, it adds a whole other level to the track,” Young said in a release.

In October, Young was honored for another performance that had a deep connection with Brown. At the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Young took home a trophy for his performance of “Drowning” at CMT Artists of the Year in 2019, which he sang in honor of Brown, who was mourning the death of his drummer Kenny Dixon only three days prior.

“Famous Friends” follows Young’s recent releases “Raised on Country” and “If That Ain’t God.”