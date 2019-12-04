Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw Perform ‘I Don’t Need to Be’ on ‘CMT Crossroads’

Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw go way back to 2003 and offer a rock-forward rendition of DeGraw’s song “I Don’t Want to Be” for the latest installment of CMT Crossroads.

Originally appearing on DeGraw’s debut album Chariot, “I Don’t Want to Be” is particularly heavy and vibrant in this live performance. Young, one of country music’s most powerful vocalists, transforms his smooth baritone into an unexpected growl, while DeGraw — a favorite of Nashville artists who has collaborated with country stars like Sara Evans and Brett Young — plays up his R&B influences and sets the tone behind the keyboards.

Young and DeGraw’s episode of CMT Crossroads, which pairs up country singers with artists from other genres, premieres Friday, December 13th, at 10:00 p.m./ET on CMT. Along with “I Don’t Want to Be,” the set list includes DeGraw’s “Not Over You,” “Soldier,” and “Sweeter.” Young’s catalog is represented via his latest single “Drowning,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Hangin’ On,” and the title track of his upcoming album “Raised on Country.” The vocalists also team up to cover Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

After wrapping up an especially successful touring season, Young will play the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in February 2020.