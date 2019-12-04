 Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw Sing 'I Don't Need to Be' on 'Crossroads' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw Perform 'I Don't Need to Be' on 'CMT Crossroads' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw Perform ‘I Don’t Need to Be’ on ‘CMT Crossroads’

Rock-forward version of DeGraw’s 2003 song previews the singers’ upcoming TV collab

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw go way back to 2003 and offer a rock-forward rendition of DeGraw’s song “I Don’t Want to Be” for the latest installment of CMT Crossroads.

Originally appearing on DeGraw’s debut album Chariot, “I Don’t Want to Be” is particularly heavy and vibrant in this live performance. Young, one of country music’s most powerful vocalists, transforms his smooth baritone into an unexpected growl, while DeGraw — a favorite of Nashville artists who has collaborated with country stars like Sara Evans and Brett Young — plays up his R&B influences and sets the tone behind the keyboards.

Young and DeGraw’s episode of CMT Crossroads, which pairs up country singers with artists from other genres, premieres Friday, December 13th, at 10:00 p.m./ET on CMT. Along with “I Don’t Want to Be,” the set list includes DeGraw’s “Not Over You,” “Soldier,” and “Sweeter.” Young’s catalog is represented via his latest single “Drowning,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Hangin’ On,” and the title track of his upcoming album “Raised on Country.” The vocalists also team up to cover Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

After wrapping up an especially successful touring season, Young will play the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in February 2020.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.