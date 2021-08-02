 Chris Young Famous Friends Tour Dates: See Cities, Venues - Rolling Stone
Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Headlining Tour

Mitchell Tenpenny, Callista Clark will join Young on the fall trek, which kicks off October 21st in Little Rock, Arkansas

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

Chris Young, tour dates

Chris Young will launch a fall tour in support of his new album 'Famous Friends.'

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Young has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his new album Famous Friends. Titled after the LP, the Famous Friends Tour launches October 21st in Little Rock, Arkansas, and plays 13 shows into early December. Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark will open the majority of dates.

“Touring this summer and playing fairs and festivals is fantastic and I’ve loved every minute of it. But being able to announce your own tour is different. People were waiting for that,” Young told Rolling Stone during an interview for an upcoming story. “There really is nothing other than people gathering and hearing music at a concert. There’s no way to replicate that. You can’t replicate it online. It’s just another animal entirely.”

Along with a few concert appearances earlier this summer, Young experienced the live buzz of a massive crowd, albeit briefly, this past Saturday in Nashville when he helped the Grand Ole Opry open Garth Brooks’ planned concert at Nissan Stadium. Severe storms cut the Opry segment short and ultimately postponed Brooks’ performance to a later date.

Young will release his eighth studio album Famous Friends on August 6th. A collection of 14 songs, it includes the Number One title track with Kane Brown, “Town Ain’t Big Enough” with Lauren Alaina, and “At the End of a Bar” with his tourmate Tenpenny.

Chris Young’s Famous Friends Tour dates:
October 21— Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater+
October 22 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater+
October 23 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie#
November 4 — Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena at The Monument+
November 5 — Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Arena+
November 6 — Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center+
November 11 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre+
November 12 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center+
November 13 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater+
November 18 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center+
November 19 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena+ |
November 20 — Dekalb, IL @ Northern Illinois University – Convocation Center+
December 5 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^
+ with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark
# with Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell and Callista Clark
^ with Payton Smith

