‘Live From Here’ Host Chris Thile Launches ‘Live From Home’ Series With Wilco Cover

Live From Here host Chris Thile kickstarted a new digital series called “Live From Home,” featuring self-recorded performances of musicians around the globe as they find ways to create and share music in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Like virtually every large-scale performance in the country, Live From Here‘s upcoming shows have been postponed.

“We’re inside and not out there making music,” Thile explains in the video, recording from a closet at his family’s house. “So we thought we’d make music in here.”

Thile chose a fitting cover for the first “Live From Home” series: “Radio Cure,” a deep cut off Wilco’s iconic 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. “Oh, distance has no way of making love understandable,” Thile sings during his moving solo-mandolin performance.

In an accompanying statement by Live From Here, the show describes “Live From Home” as a “digital space for us to keep making and experiencing art when we can’t be physically together.”

Be on the lookout for more of these videos in the coming days and weeks. Before performing “Radio Cure,” Thile invited fellow Live From Here regulars Sara Bareilles, Jon Batiste, and Hilary Hahn to join him in participating in “Live From Home.”

Thile is just the latest artist to start bringing their live music to an online forum as the coronavirus pandemic reshapes the touring landscape. Songwriters like Indigo Girls, Duane Allman, Jamie Lin Wilson are all staging livestream performances this week.