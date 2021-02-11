 Chris Stapleton Performs 'When I'm With You' on 'The Tonight Show' - Rolling Stone
Chris Stapleton Performs ‘When I’m With You’ on ‘Fallon’

Classic country waltz appears on Stapleton’s latest album ‘Starting Over’

Jon Freeman

Chris Stapleton performed the country waltz “When I’m With You” on Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song, a solo composition by Stapleton, appears on the singer’s latest album, Starting Over.

Joined by his wife and singing partner Morgane in a darkened rehearsal space, Stapleton plays the song backed by his lean touring band plus Starting Over producer Dave Cobb on acoustic guitar. The band patiently lays back and follows Stapleton’s bruised vocals and lead guitar work, including a simple-but-solemn solo that arrives mid-song.

Lyrically, Stapleton embodies the complicated desires of a middle-aged man who still has bouts of restlessness, despite knowing — or at least feeling pretty certain — that what he’s been looking for is already with him. “Most of the time I’m feelin’ like I’m fadin’ into the night/But when I’m with you I feel like a dreamer/ that’s had all his dreams come true,” he sings.

A follow-up to Stapleton’s two-part From A Room series, Starting Over debuted at Number One upon its release in November 2020. Stapleton had originally planned his recurring All-American Road Show Tour for summer 2020, but Covid-19 forced him to reschedule those dates for 2021. As of now, the dates are still on the books.

