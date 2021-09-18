See Chris Stapleton Perform ‘Starting Over’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Chris Stapleton performed three songs off his 2020 album Starting Over for CBS This Morning’ latest Saturday Sessions.

Joined by his band including his wife Morgane, Stapleton showcased “Arkansas,” “When I’m With You” and the title track from his latest LP, which arrived in November 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country star embarked on a lengthy summer tour in support of Starting Over in July 2021; that trek continues on through December 5th in Knoxville, Tennessee. Stapleton has also already lined up a summer 2022 trek, complete with gigs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and George, Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre.

Stapleton was recently received five nominations — tied for most among his peers — at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards, including nods for Album of the Year plus Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over.” The singer was also among the country stars named as CMT’s Artists of the Year.