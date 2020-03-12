Chris Stapleton Postpones Tour Dates of All-American Road Show Over Coronavirus Spread

Chris Stapleton has postponed the next two weekends of his All-American Road Show Tour because of the spreading coronavirus.

The country singer’s upcoming shows in Austin and Arlington, Texas, will be rescheduled to a further date, along with next weekend’s shows in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. Stapleton’s Texas shows were slated to be with Jamey Johnson, Yola, and Willie Nelson in Arlington, while Marcus King and Yola were scheduled to open the gigs in Alabama and Mississippi.

“The health and well-being of our families & communities is our number one priority,” read a statement from Chris and Morgane Stapleton. “We look forward to seeing you soon.”

At the moment, the remaining dates on Stapleton’s tour, which is scheduled to resume on April 22nd in Toledo, Ohio, have not been affected.

Stapleton’s announcement comes on the same day that Live Nation and AEG announced that they were suspending all touring until April as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” said executives from Live Nation AEG, and a host of top booking agencies in a statement.

Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour is promoted by Live Nation. Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, and Blake Shelton have all postponed upcoming shows as well. In the U.K., the C2C Festival, headlined by Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Darius Rucker, was also postponed.