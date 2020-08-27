Chris Stapleton Previews New Album ‘Starting Over’ With Optimistic Title Track

Chris Stapleton looks ahead to a brighter future in the new song “Starting Over,” the title track to his fourth studio album, due November 13th.

“Well, the road rolls out like a welcome mat/to a better place than the one we’re at,” he sings in the shuffling number, written with his frequent collaborator Mike Henderson. Though completed before everyday life was upended by the pandemic, “Starting Over” speaks to our moment of unrest and uncertainty: “This might not be an easy time/there’s rivers to cross and hills to climb/Some days we might fall apart/and some nights might feel cold and dark.”

But the Kentucky singer-songwriter is confident that compassion and support will win out. “I can be your lucky penny/You can be my four-leaf clover,” he harmonizes with his wife Morgane, “starting over.”

The follow-up to 2017’s two-volume release, From A Room, Starting Over features guest spots from guitarist Mike Campbell and pianist/organ player Benmont Tench, longtime members of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers. Tench contributes Hammond B3 to “Starting Over,” and appears on other tracks. In addition to playing guitar, Campbell co-wrote two of the LP’s 14 songs with Stapleton, including “Watch You Burn,” for which Stapleton released a teaser video on Monday. “Watch You Burn” also features the eight-member All Voices Choir.

Produced by Dave Cobb and recorded mostly at RCA Studio A in Nashville (with sessions at Muscle Shoals Sound and Nashville’s Compass Sound Studio), Starting Over utilizes Stapleton’s road band of bassist J.T. Cure, drummer Derek Mixon, and vocalist Morgane Stapleton. Pedal-steel great Paul Franklin also appears on the LP, along with Cobb on acoustic guitar.

Starting Over‘s track list includes 11 new songs and three covers: Guy Clark’s “Old Friends” and “Worry B Gone,” and John Fogerty’s “Joy of My Life,” off the Creedence Clearwater Revival leader’s 1997 solo LP, Blue Moon Swamp.

Stapleton is set to return to the road next year on his All-American Road Show Tour, which includes a stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field with the Highwomen, Mavis Staples, and Mike Campbell.

Starting Over tracklist:

1. “Starting Over”

2. “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice”

3. “Cold”

4. “When I’m With You”

5. “Arkansas”

6. “Joy of My Life”

7. “Hillbilly Blood”

8. “Maggie’s Song”

9. “Whiskey Sunrise”

10. “Worry B Gone”

11. “Old Friends”

12. “Watch You Burn”

13. “You Should Probably Leave”

14. “Nashville, TN

All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

November 21—Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

April 21—Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center†

April 22—Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center†

April 24—Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field‡

June 5—San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater§

June 10—Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena#

June 11—Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

June 12—George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 17—Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena#

June 18—Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre#

June 19—Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre#

June 24—Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre^

June 25—Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center^

June 26—Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center^

July 8—Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

July 10—Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion°

July 17—Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field%

July 23—Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center**

July 24—Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

July 28—Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

July 29—Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

July 31—Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium‡‡

August 5—Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center°

August 7—South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium§§

August 12—Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion°

August 13—Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek°

August 19—Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair^^

August 20—Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center##

September 18—Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum++

September 23—Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena++

October 1—Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++

October 2—Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center++

October 8—New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden++

October 14—Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena++

October 15—Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena++

October 16—Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center++

October 22—Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena++

October 23—Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena++

October 28—Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena°°

October 29—Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater°°

October 30—Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion°°

November 4—Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center°°

November 11—Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena**

November 12—Orlando, FL @ Amway Center**

*with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola|

†with special guests Margo Price and Yola

‡with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

§with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

#with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

+with special guest Sheryl Crow

°with special guests Elle King and Kendell Marvel

%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell

**with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

††with special guests Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡with George Strait and Little Big Town

§§with George Strait and Brothers Osborne

^^with special guest Nikki Lane

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Yola

++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°°with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola