Chris Stapleton Announces New Album ‘Higher,’ Shares First Single ‘White Horse’

Chris Stapleton will return in November with Higher, the country star’s first album since his award-winning 2020 LP Starting Over.

Ahead of Higher’s Nov. 10 release, Stapleton has shared the album’s rocking first single, “White Horse,” co-written by Stapleton and Dan Wilson (of Semisonic fame). The pair previously collaborated on Stapleton’s 2015 track “When the Stars Come Out.”

Higher, available to preorder now, was co-produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb, Chris and his wife Morgane Stapleton, and features instrumentation from bassist J.T. Cure, pedal steel guitarist Paul Franklin, pianist Lee Pardini, drummer Derek Mixon as well as Cobb, Chris, and Morgane.

This has already been a big year for Stapleton as he performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, headlined Stagecoach, and embarked on his All American Road Show tour. Stapleton also recently guested on Carly Pearce’s singer “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Higher Track List

1. What Am I Gonna Do

2. South Dakota

3. Trust

4. It Takes A Woman

5. The Fire

6. Think I’m In Love With You

7. Loving You On My Mind

8. White Horse

9. Higher

10. The Bottom

11. The Day I Die

12. Crosswind

13. Weight Of Your World

14. Mountains Of My Mind